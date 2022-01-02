Mayor Andy Schor is sworn into his second term

LANSING, Mich. — Mayor Andy Schor was sworn in to office on Saturday for his second term leading the city of Lansing.

During Schor's time in office he has dealt with higher gun violence rates, flooding in the city and inequity concerns among many things. On Saturday, the two-term civil servant said he'll continue to address those issues and more— in order to help the city grow.

“While growth is a priority, wnity is important for this growth to happen," he said. "Now is the time for our city to heal and for everyone to come together. While I'm proud to have earned 64% of the vote, I'll work with 100% of the residents that are interested in positively moving our city forward. Anyone who wants to make positive impact on our city is welcome to join me.”

Schor outlined broad and ambitious plans to improve the city.

“Great parks and walkable corridors— businesses that serve those where they want to work and live," he said. "To be safe in our homes with needed public safety and community policing. As well as neighbors watching after each other, to have good paying jobs through economic development for our residents and visitors. To care for each other and provide help to those who are homeless, who have food insecurity, who just need warm clothes for the winter, and to do all of this inclusively with equity for all of Lansing.”

Sworn in to office alongside Schor was City Clerk Chris Swope and at-Large City Councilman Jeffrey Brown.

“Today I look forward to four years of continued growth in Lansing," Schor said in closing.

Mayor Schor will now serve in his position until 2025.

