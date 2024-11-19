Marching into Silver Bells: Spotlight on Two Outstanding High School Bands

LANSING, Mich — It’s that time of year in downtown Lansing – where lights, laughter, and the holiday spirit come together for Silver Bells in the City and the Electric Lite Parade.

2023 Silver Bells in the city Broadcast Waverly High School Band 2023 Electric Light Parade



For Waverly High School’s marching band, led by Director Dave Gorbe, this isn’t their first time in the spotlight.

Since 2011, the band has proudly been part of this holiday tradition.



Last year, they won the award for the most well-lit large band, receiving a $500 gift card from Marshall Music and $500 from Lansing Board of Water and Light—an award given to both large and small bands.

But this year, Dave says it’s all about the joy of marching.

Bob Hoffman Dave Gorbe Waverly High School Band Director



"We’re right in front of Santa. So, of course, we’ll make sure everyone knows he’s coming!"

Alto Sax player Evan Scott says he loves their band uniforms during the Electric Light Parade.

Bob Hoffman Evan Scott Waverly High School Band Member



“We put lights all over—uniforms, instruments, even hats. We really like to be as illuminated as possible.”

Also in the lineup is Lansing Catholic High School, last year’s winner for the most well-lit small band, led by Drum Major Colm Madden.

Bob Hoffman Colm Madden Lansing Catholic High School Band Member



"I’ve always loved watching people’s faces light up as we march by," says Colm, "It’s empowering."

And it’s not just about making music – it’s about unity.

"Our motto this year is ‘One Band, One Sound.’ It’s not just seniors or juniors; everyone plays a part."

Joining Waverly and Lansing Catholic in the lineup are bands from across mid-Michigan.

Together, these students are doing more than playing holiday tunes—they’re spreading holiday cheer, one note at a time."

