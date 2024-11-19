See how the Michigan State tree is being prepped for Silver Bells in the City

The 2024 Michigan State Tree, a 60-foot spruce from Rich and Dorcas Albertson's home in Eagle, Michigan, is now proudly displayed in front of the state Capitol, ready for Silver Bells in the City.

Christmas Tree Crew Member Heath Miller praised the tree's excellent condition, highlighting the months-long process of nominations, preparation, and lighting setup.

See how the Albertson family’s donation will be celebrated by watching the video above.

A few weeks ago, I showed you the 2024 Michigan State Tree from Eagle, Michigan, and the family behind it. I’m your neighborhood reporter, Russell Shellberg, showing you more of the process now that the tree is in front of the Capitol and how it’s getting ready for Silver Bells in the City.

A tree that crossed neighborhoods to land a front-row seat right in front of Michigan's Capitol.

"It begins way back in May when we send out a nomination letter to everybody throughout Michigan so they can nominate a tree," said Miller.

Of those nominations, a 60-foot tree from Eagle residents Rich and Dorcas Albertson’s home was chosen.

"Right from the start to the finish, this has been a great tree overall. Didn’t lose a lot of limbs. The Forestry Division comes in afterward, and they tidy up things too, but it was a great year this year," said Miller.

Christmas Tree Crew Member Heath Miller says this tree is his tenth and one of the best he’s harvested as part of the crew. And for the family, Miller says they will be honored for their donation.

"They really wanted to get rid of it. They wanted to donate the tree to the Capitol for us, and what a great opportunity it is for them. They get to ride in the carriage, up to the ShoMobile. They get to watch the parade firsthand, and their grandson will get to flip the switch on for the lights this year," said Miller.

Miller told me the crew prepared the tree and transferred it over to the Capitol Committee and BWL to configure the lights, which will be lit on Friday.

