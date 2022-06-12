Watch
Man killed, woman injured in motorcycle crash on U.S. 127

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 7:19 PM, Jun 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-12 19:19:09-04

LANSING, Mich. — A 44-year-old Ohio man was killed and a 40-year-old Ohio woman critically injured after the motorcycle they were riding on rear ended a car on U.S. 127 near Michigan Avenue in Lansing Township this afternoon.

The accident happened shortly after 1:30 p.m in the southbound lanes of U.S. 127. The man, who was driving the motorcyle, was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman, who was riding on the back, was taken to the hospital. Neither were wearing helmets.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Sgt. Brad Braeutigam or Sgt. Aaron Lightner at (517) 485-`1700.

