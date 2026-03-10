Man killed in Lansing's first fatal shooting of the year on South Hosmer Street

LANSING, Mich — A 30-year-old man was shot and killed in the 100 block of South Hosmer Street early Tuesday morning, marking Lansing's first homicide of the year.

Lansing Police say officers arrived to the area around 3:30 a.m. and found the victim, who was pronounced dead on the scene. No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lansing Police.

Neighbors in the area say they are shaken by the violence.

"It's definitely concerning," one neighbor said.

"It's been a problem… Seems like its getting worst," another neighbor said.

Gun prevention advocate Sean French said hearing about gun deaths is never easy, but that cases like this motivate him to continue his mission of reaching those most at risk of partaking in violence.

"I spend a lot of time mentioning, and working with individuals that may need more mental assistance and guidance and mentorship and to help hem get through what ever stage of life they're going through," French said.

Paul Elam, who helps lead Lansing's Advance Peace initiative, said when he heard about the first fatal shooting of the year, his team focused on learning what led up to it.

"I am interested in learning more about the cause of it… We focus on retaliatory and cyclical gun violence..but some gun violence is mental health, domestic,… so if we get the root causes we could be more proactive," Elam said.

Elam said the shooting reinforces the need for continued work.

"I am feeling that there is more work to be done," Elam said.

Lansing Police say that at this time last year, the city had seen 2 fatal shootings.

Neighbors say their message is simple.

"Everyone wants to be safe… Guess the city needs some kind of uplift, some kind of vibe change," one neighbor said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

