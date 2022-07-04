Man dies after being struck by car near Potter Park Zoo Sunday morning

LANSING, Mich. — A 30-year-old man died early Sunday morning after being struck by a car in the 1200 block of Shepard Street.

Lansing Police Department officers found the man with serious injuries, and he was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say that the suspect and the victim had a verbal altercation before the victim was struck by the car, and they are investigating the incident as an intentional act.

Officers later located the vehicle involved in the incident, but the driver had fled on foot.

A K9 officer tracked the suspect and located him a short distance away from the crime scene.

The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

