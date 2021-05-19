Watch
Man dead, woman injured in apparent murder-suicide in Lansing

(Source: Pixabay)
(Source: Pixabay)
Posted at 10:08 AM, May 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-19 10:08:04-04

LANSING, Mich. — A 38-year-old Lansing woman is in critical condition after being shot in what police are calling an attempted murder-suicide.

Lansing Police were called to a home in the 1000 block of Bensch Street in Lansing at approximately 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers also found a 37-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was taken to a local hospital.

Investigators believe there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Police at (517) 483-4600, Detective Sergeant Rick Thomas at (517) 483-4659 or Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-7867.

