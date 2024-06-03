Man convicted of killing music producer Kaz gets life sentence

LANSING, Mich. — The man convicted of killing well-known music producer Kaz, is expected to spend the rest of his life behind behind bars.

Anthony Anders Jr., 29, was seated to life behind bars, without parole, on Monday for his connection to the deadly shooting.

The shooting happened in 2022 on New Year’s Eve at Kaz’s studio. Authorities say Anderson shot Kaz, who died and his friend who survived.

The sentencing comes after a jury found Anderson guilty on four felony offenses.

Stay with FOX 47 News.