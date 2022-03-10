Man charged in police chase, firing shots at officers

LANSING, Mich. — A 28-year-old man was arranged Friday morning on charges stemming from a police chase during which police say he fired shots in the direction of an officer.

The incident happened Tuesday right before 10 p.m. East Lansing police asked Lansing police to pursue a car that was heading into Lansing.

Lansing police found the car on Oakland Avenue driving west. Police say that was where Matthew David Sutherland fired a shot in the direction of an officer. The officer was not struck.

The pursuit continued for miles and police say Sutherland fired several more shots at officers. No officers were hit.

The pursuit ended in the 8600 block of Carlsbad Lane in Eaton County. Sutherland was arrested and taken into custody.

Sutherland is facing charges of assault with intent to murder, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon with unlawful intent and felony firearm.

Sutherland’s bond was set at $150,000.