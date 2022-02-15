Man, 63, dead following hit-and-run in Lansing Township; driver sought

LANSING, Mich. — Police are searching for a driver after a 63-year-old man was killed during a hit-and-run Tuesday morning in Lansing Township. It happened around 5:30 a.m. on West Saginaw Street near the Deerfield Avenue intersection.

Officers responded to a report of a subject laying in the roadway. They arrived to find the pedestrian dead near the intersection.

The vehicle that struck the pedestrian is believed to be a 2005-2010 Pontiac G6 Sedan, or something similar.

Investigators believe likely points of damage to the vehicle would be at the front end, front passenger fender area, windshield and external mirrors.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Lansing Township Police Department at (517) 485-1700 or Detective Randy Volosky at (517) 999-0291.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook