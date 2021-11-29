Man, 21, shot on Lansing's southwest side

LANSING, Mich. — A 21-year-old man was shot Monday morning on Lansing's southwest side.

According to Lansing police, the victim was found at roughly 11:45 a.m. at 4200 W. Jolly Rd outside a residence.

Witnesses said that the suspect left before officers arrived at the scene.

The police believe the suspect and victim knew each other and that this incident was not a random act. Police are still looking for the suspect.

The victim is being treated at a local hospital and his condition was not immediately available.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook