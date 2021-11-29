Man, 21, shot on Lansing's southwest side

LANSING, Mich. — A 21-year-old man was shot Monday morning on Lansing's southwest side.
According to Lansing police, the victim was found at roughly 11:45 a.m. at 4200 W. Jolly Rd outside a residence.
Witnesses said that the suspect left before officers arrived at the scene.
The police believe the suspect and victim knew each other and that this incident was not a random act. Police are still looking for the suspect.
The victim is being treated at a local hospital and his condition was not immediately available.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600.
