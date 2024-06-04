MAKING FOOD MORE ACCESSIBLE: What you need to know about the Restaurant Meal Program

The Michigan Restaurant Meal Program allows certain individuals to use their EBT cards to buy meals at restaurants.

Four restaurants in Lansing are participating in the program.

Watch video above to see how the program is impacting our neighborhoods.

The Eastside Fish Fry has a nice reputation and owner Henry Meyer said it has a lot to do with all the delicious things on the menu.

“We got about 14 different types of fish, we also have shrimp, frog legs, alligators claims, you name it,” Meyer said.

Meyer said he takes pride in making sure his food is fulfilling and accessible to all customers, which is why his is one of four restaurants in Lansing participating in Michigan's Restaurant Meal Program.

“It's a good program and it helps a lot of people out,” Meyer said.

The program allows certain individuals, such as those 60 and over, with disabilities or homeless, to use their EBT cards to purchase meals at participating restaurants.

“I think this will be huge,” said Mike Karl. “When you think of our homeless population, people are always looking for food.”

Karl runs the Fretail Store, which has a food pantry inside. He said he supports the restaurant meal program and he's encouraging more restaurants in our neighborhoods to participate.

“The more people we have participating in this, the more people getting fed and the less food insecurity we have in Lansing.”

The folks at the east side fish fry, agree.

“There’s a lot of people in the area that can benefit from this and we’re just glad the state is letting us do it.”

View full list of participating restaurants here.

