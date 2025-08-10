Magic Johnson Back in Lansing for Car Show Honoring Dad and Supporting Community

Magic Johnson hosted a car show at Union Missionary Baptist Church in Lansing to honor his father, Earvin Johnson Sr.

The event raised money for local law enforcement and first responders, including Santa's First Responders.

Attendees came from across Michigan to participate, including one man who traveled from Flint to showcase his wife's 1971 Chevelle.

Magic Johnson returned to his hometown of Lansing for more than just a visit this weekend. The basketball legend hosted a car show at Union Missionary Baptist Church honoring his father, Earvin Johnson Sr., while raising funds for local law enforcement and first responders.

"My love for cars comes from my father's love for cars," Johnson said.

Saturday's event drew crowds, cars, and neighbors from across Michigan, including Earnest Williams, who made the trip from Flint to participate.

"I had the opportunity to play with him a couple times and he's a wonderful young man, so, I just love magic," Williams said.

Williams showcased his wife's 1971 Chevelle at the event.

"It's just wonderful that he takes time out of his busy schedule and spends time with people like myself and everybody else here and the church members, I just think that's awesome," Williams said.

Organizations like Santa's First Responders benefited from the event's proceeds, supporting their mission of serving sick and underprivileged children.

"Got to talk with Magic Johnson himself and he thought our cause was more than worthy and glad to have us part of it and we're glad to be part of it," said TJ Booms.

Johnson expressed gratitude for being able to give back to his hometown and organizations he believes in.

"There would be no Magic without Lansing, there's nothing like coming home to see people who knew you as Ervin, or Junebug, or E all the nicknames I used to have," Johnson said.

The basketball icon spent the day meeting with fans, signing autographs, catching up with old friends, and checking out the vehicles on display.

"Most of these cars, I can't get in at 6'9, my legs are way too long but there are some beautiful cars out there," Johnson said.

Johnson indicated he hopes to return next year for the event's third year.

