Lugnuts fan has attended every home opener since 1996

LANSING, Mich. — The Lansing Lugnuts played their home opener for the season Tuesday, and I can tell you one person that was there, rain or shine. That person is Timothy Bowman, a long-time fan of the Lansing Lugnuts.

"I have the season tickets from every opening game. Even to the first one here," said Bowman as he was shuffling through his ticket collection.

Bowman hasn't missed a single home season opener since the very first in 1996.

However, it wasn't all sunshine and warm weather like this year. Bowman said that first opener was cold.

"If anybody tells you they've been there, it was freezing," he said.

As ice hung off of the metal chairs that day in May, this year, the weather has seemed to cooperate, which is big news for Bowman's seats.

"I always sit behind, well most years, I've been sitting behind home plate because I like to see the field," he said.

Bowman's passion for the Lugnuts continues every year as he adds a ticket to his collection. He even has a memento for 2020 home opener, which was canceled due to COVID.

"I put in there a little thing there about how there are no games in 2020 because of COVID," he said.

Bowman attended Tuesday night's home opener, and you can also expect to see Bowman at future home openers.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook