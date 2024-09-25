LSD speaks about safety following teen double shooting

LANSING, Mich — Heartbreak fills the Lansing school district after two Sexton high school students were shot in the area of Riddle and Allegan on Sept.17 at 3 pm.

“Each and every last one of students are precious, each and every one of students mean the world to us and when I heard it, it was horrible,” said Lansing School District Superintendent Ben Shuldiner.

Lansing Police said there was an "accusation of theft of the victims property”. From there, officers say the suspect, 17-year-old Marcell Marshall, shot the two 16-year old victims and fled from the scene.

While LPD believes the victims knew Marshall. Lansing School District Superintendent Ben Shuldiner said the accused wasn't a student in the district when the shooting happened.

“That student was not a district student and hadn't been for over a year,” Shuldiner said.

Shuldnier said the district is now moving forward by focusing on school safety.

“I am the Director of Public Safety in the Lansing school district,” Dale Person.

Person showed us some of the safety measures that are in place within the district.

Starting with the scan in method, that all students and guests must abide by before entering the building. Students, are required to go through metal detectors before class, and parents must check in at the office. Anyone entering the school, must also get approval through the CAASS System, which is essentially a statewide background check.

A week after the shooting, Marshall has been charged with four felonies, including attempted murder and he is expected to be tried as an adult, according to the Ingham County Prosecutors office.