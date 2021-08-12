LSD: Mask exemption for students with medical conditions

LANSING, Mich. — With the school year fast approaching, Brian Hagler said he’s busy getting his 10-year-old son, Chris ready for the new year.

“Sometimes it might be some adaptive scissors or other adaptive school supplies that Chris might need to participate, and other times the school may supply it,” Brian said. “It just depends on the year.”

Chris is a 4th grader at Dwight Rich Elementary. He has mixed type cerebral palsy, is visually impaired and suffers from fetal alcohol syndrome.

“He has the potential to possibly aspirate sometimes and with a mask that can cause a high risk of choking and that won’t be a good thing,” Brian said.

“One of the best ways that we can help prevent the spread of COVID is to make sure everyone in the building wears a mask,” said Lansing Superintendent Ben Shuldiner. “But there would be exceptions for people who have documented medical reasons.”

The district said they’ll grant those exemptions to students who get a medical sign-off from their primary care doctor.

“Once we get that note, I plan to send it to all the people involved in his educational environment," Brian said.

Pandemic and mask aside, one thing is for certain when it comes to Chris.

“He’s just excited to be going to school, in person,” Brian said.

Lansing Public School students will return to the classroom on August 30.