LSD amends plan to displace librarians

LANSING, Mich. — Cheryl Brand said she always finds herself working around the clock, advocating for Lansing school district librarians. As a former employee with the district, she said she knows too well how important librarians are.

“Even part time librarians, make a huge difference in how kids learn how to read and write,” Brand said.

That's why Brand said she was one of many not in support of The Lansing School District’s plan to change the library structure.

“When we took a look at the data, we realized we are under the metrics for art, music and PE, but way over that metrics for libraries, so we knew we needed to create a plan,” said Lansing School District’s Deputy Superintendent Jessica Benavides.

The original plan, which the district said was created because several schools are in the bottom 5% statewide academically, mentioned decreasing the number of K-8 librarians from 4 to 2.

The two librarians removed from the library would have been placed into PE, Music or art teaching roles. From there, the district would have hired 34 instructional assistants. But after hearing concerns from the community, the district decided to amend that plan which included reinstating all 4 librarians and hiring only 20 instructional assistants.

“We are still going to be expanding in art music and PE,” Benavides said. “Those positions we will still fill , but we were really happy to hear how passionate the community was about our libraries.”

Benavides said the district values its libraries too. Over the past 3 years, she says they district has invested nearly $970,000 into its libraries, and while the district is keeping all 4 K-8 Liberians, some people like Brand thinks the district still needs more, and she said she'll keep advocating until that happens.