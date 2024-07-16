LPD’s 6th annual ‘Memorial Ride’, honoring our fallen heroes

The Lansing Police Department has been putting on their "Memorial Ride" for 6 years.

This year, dozens of officers participated in the event, to honor their fallen brothers and sisters.

Watch video above for a recap of the event.



They’re not just names, they’re fallen Lansing Police officers. Nine to be exact. The first one? Dating back to 1901.

“In 1901, George Brown was an officer in our jail,” said Lt. Brent Sorg. “He was caught in the midst of a fight, and someone kicked him and suffered a fatal heart attack.”

A tragedy, that Sorg, said no officer should ever have to experience, which is why each year, Sorg partakes in something to honor Brown and other fallen officers.

He snaps his helmet, puts on his cool biking gear, and rides in LPD's 25-mile "Memorial ride”.

“The ride visits all the locations where we had officers lose their lives whiles serving the community,” said LPD Chief Rob Backus.

The event has been happening for 6 years at LPD's operations center, and while it originated in Lansing, organizers say it pays tribute to fallen officers all over, which is way multiple agencies participate.

