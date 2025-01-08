LPD welcomes new Assistant Chief, Eric Pratl

Eric Pratl started his new role as LPD's Assistant Chief on Dec.7.

Pratl bring more than 20 years of LPD experience to the role.

Watch video above to hear some of Pratl's top priorities for the department.

Eric Pratl is excited to to embark on his new journey as Assistant chief of the Lansing Police Department. Pratl brings more than 20 years of LPD experience to the role.

“It was patrol, spent some time in the K9 unit, I spent some time as a field training officer , 2015 I was promoted to sergeant and then spent some time leading our Community Service Unit,” Pratl said.

Through each title - Pratl has learned the ins and outs of safety needs for the neighbors of Lansing, which brings us to his priority list, starting with combating gun violence, an issue we’ve been keeping a close eye on.

Last year, LPD Reported 9 gun deaths and 56 non-fatal shootings in 2024.

“That is definitely a priority we want to see lowered,” Pratl said.

Pratl believes this can happen through LPD's continued efforts to get illegal guns off the streets. Last year, the department seized 381 illegal firearms.

“To get those guns off the streets, our officers are very well trained, they're very well versed and they're very proactive and dedicated,” Pratl said.

Then, there are the crimes that Pratl said are often overlooked and wants to get an handle on. He calls the, “Quality of Life Crime.”

“Something that will be less than violent crime,” Pratl said. “So, speeders in the neighborhoods, loud music, things of that nature.”

Pratl started the new role last month and he says he's kept one thing top of mind, the Safety of neighbors.

***Full interview with Chief Eric Pratl***

'