LANSING, Mich — Domestic violence advocates in Lansing are bracing for what they say is typically the most dangerous time of year for survivors, as statistics show incidents spike during the holiday season.

• Holiday spike in cases: Lansing saw 105 domestic violence charges filed during last year's holiday season (November 28 to New Year's Day), with advocates saying increased contact between perpetrators and survivors creates more opportunities for violence.

• High demand for services: The Women's Center of Greater Lansing is on track to serve about 2,500 women this year, with 82% of their clients being survivors or current victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking.

• New police funding: Lansing Police Department received more than $230,000 in grant money to hire a detective dedicated to investigating domestic violence crimes and an analyst to assist with investigations.

"You know it doesn't discriminate… it's in every neighborhood," said one advocate, highlighting the widespread nature of the problem affecting the community.

Heath Lowry with the Michigan Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence said the increase during holidays is a troubling but predictable pattern. Statistics from the prosecutor's office show that last holiday season, from November 28 to New Year's Day, there were 105 domestic violence charges filed.



WATCH: LPD receives domestic violence grant, advocates weigh in

"There's greater contact between perpetrators and survivors during that time period, which may in turn mean more opportunities for domestic violence to take place," Lowry said.

However, efforts are underway in Lansing to combat the problem. The Lansing Police Department recently received more than $230,000 in grant funding aimed at reducing domestic violence incidents. The money will fund a detective dedicated to investigating domestic violence crimes and an analyst to assist with investigations.

"I think it's amazing that they are able to do it," one advocate said of the new funding.

For survivors facing difficult circumstances during the holiday season, Casen emphasize that help is available.

"You're not alone, your safety is paramount and your recovery is yours… and we are there to support you every step of the way," Casen said said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

