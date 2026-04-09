LPD investigating after body pulled from Grand River near Old Town

LANSING, Mich — Lansing police confirmed rescue crews pulled a body from the Grand River near the Brenke Fish Ladder in Old Town on Thursday afternoon.

A dive team recovered the body after police received reports of a person in the water.

Police have not yet released the person's identity or any details about what happened.

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