LPD: 21 year old shot in head, 5 suspects in custody

LANSING, Mich — Lansing Police are investigating a Monday night shooting that left one man in critical condition.

Police say it all happened in the area of Grand River and West Willow Street around 9:45 pm. When officers arrived, they located the victim, a 21-year-old man, in a vehicle with a gunshot to the head. He was taken to the hospital and listed in critical condition.

At a press conference on Tuesday Lansing Police Chief Rob Backus confirmed 5 suspects, ages ranging from 19-35, are in custody and awaiting charges.

