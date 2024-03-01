Loved ones of Stephen Romero protest, after city files motion against $100 million lawsuit

LANSING, Mich. — The words "Justice for Stephen Romero" echoed in front of Lansing's city hall Friday morning. It happened Months after Romero was killed in an officer involved shooting.

“He was 33,” Romero’s cousin Raymond Perez.

The shooting happened in December in the 1600 block of Massachusetts Avenue. Officers said as they made their way to Romero's home for a domestic violence dispute , they got a call that Romero's wife was shot.

Edited body camera footage released by LPD - shows officers approaching Romero and still photos appear to show Romero lifting up his shirt and show officers his gun. Other photos appear to show Romero''s hand near the gun.

“We would like to see the unedited video,” said Romero’s friend Billy Clark. “We want to know what happened 100%. In the video we see, we see two cops giving two different commands and Steve was confused and they killed him for it.”

Romero's wife Ashly filed a $100 million lawsuit against city of Lansing, claiming the two officers involved used deadly force, the city failed to properly train officers and one officer failed to intervene . But on Monday, the city of Lansing filed a motion asking the case be dismissed, saying the "claims are without merit" and the "officers acted appropriately".

“It concerns me that they would even approach the judge to dismiss the case because that shows that evidence in not in their favor,” said Rogelio Landin with the League of United Latin American Citizens.

Protestors are calling for the officers to be removed, while LPD confirmed that the two officers involved are back to work, doing administrative duties, instead of patrolling.

We’re told the Attorney General’s Office is investigating the incident.