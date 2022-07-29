Lottery dreams: mid-Michigan residents hoping to cash in on Mega Millions jackpot

LANSING, Mich. — If you want in on the Mega Millions jackpot, you've only got a little bit of time left to buy a ticket.

So here's the billion dollar question, what would you do with all that money?

FOX 47 News went looking for folks with what we're calling "lottery dreams" and lavish plans, but we instead found a bunch of altruists looking to make a difference in the community.

"I would definitely help the community out. I've got a lot of family and friends that aren't in the best positions," said Lansing resident, Paul Miller.

That is something we heard again and again when we asked people in Lansing what they'd do if they won.

Michigan Lottery officials say believe it or not, the jackpot has been bigger than this.

Back in January of 2016, the prize climbed up to $1.6 billion.

The lure of winning life-changing money means it's a busy day for store owners like Tony Marshed.

He says a customer came in and spent over $1,000 on tickets.

"I have one customer who spent $1,500. So its crazy," Marshed said.

Lottery retailers get a piece of the pie, if they are lucky enough to sell the winning ticket.

Officials say the store issuing today's golden ticket will be rewarded with $50,000.

Winners can choose to take the cash option of $747 million or the 30-year annuity.

One couple FOX 47 News gave lottery tickets to were stunned when they heard the size of the jackpot, which sits at $1.28 billion.

"I think we'd buy a house I guess. That's a lot of money though. We could pay off some student loans. Oh yeah! We'd get a bigger spoiler on our car so it looks faster," said Lansing residents James and Billy.

Most of the folks we ran into had very modest plans for the money, which included moving to another state or helping local businesses out.

The deadline to get in on the action is 10:45 p.m. Friday.

The drawing takes place at 11 p.m. Friday.

Lottery officials say over six million people have purchased a ticket.

