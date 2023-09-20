Local UAW Blue Cross Blue Shield employees approach a week of striking

UAW employees at the Blue Cross Blue shield Lansing headquarters went on strike on Wednesday

Local businesses in Downtown Lansing have been supporting these employees

Employees are looking to cease outsourcing, improve retiree benefits and wage progressions

Negotiations will persist on Thursday

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Outside of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Lansing headquarters, UAW employees are almost a week into their strike.

I talked with workers and union leaders about their fight for change...

"Fair benefits fair pay keep our jobs in the state"

It's a chant that has been echoing in the streets of Downtown Lansing for nearly a week...

With a message that continues to receive support...

*sound of cars honking and people cheering*

"We have people bringing us down coffee and doughnuts and lunch... Its been overwhelming"said Michele Sickles

Blue Cross Blue Shield employees are looking to cease outsourcing and are also looking for wage progressions

"It literally takes someone 22 years to get to the max of their pay grade" said Amy Castanon

As well as benefits for retirees

"People that hire in after 2012 don't get retiree health care and we work for a health care company..." Sickles said

And these local 2256 employees will continue to push for those changes .. Back at the negotiating table on Thursday

"Me and my president over there we will be back to the table at that time and hopefully we can get some movement" Sickles said.

"Now its about our job security thats the biggest thing we're fighting for now" said Castanon

Employees who say they're ready and willing to stand in solidarity with one another as long as it takes

