Local shops report busy Valentine's weekend during downtown Lansing shopping event

Downtown Lansing was busy with shoppers and couples this Valentine's weekend as local businesses experienced a boost in foot traffic during the "Feel the Love in Downtown Lansing" event.

The special Valentine's Day celebration drew visitors to unexpected date destinations, including Summit Comics and Games, where manager Marcus Embry was pleasantly surprised by the amount of foot traffic on the romantic holiday.

"We're a comic book store. Not the most romantic place in town but turns out, yeah, it's a pretty decent spot for a date," Embry said.

The holiday rush proved especially beneficial for businesses like Sylvia's Sudsery, where owner Danielle Hastings reported one of her busiest Valentine's Days yet.

"Saturdays are usually busier for us but this Saturday, I couldn't go to the bathroom. Busy day, a lot of people looking for last minute gifts," Hastings said.

Hastings hosted soap-making classes, including a special Valentine's edition that attracted couples looking for unique date activities.

"We have specifically a date night one. So a lot of people are bringing their significant others and having fun with it," Hastings said.

Local business owners emphasized that events like "Feel the Love in Downtown Lansing" provide benefits beyond weekend sales spikes, helping to attract new customers and promote local shopping habits.

"Shopping locally is always going to be a massive part of helping to keep Lansing as awesome as it is," Embry said.

