Local organization hosting Mother's Day event for single moms

LANSING, Mich. — A local organization, Simply Love, is thinking of all the single mothers out there as a special day approaches.

On Saturday, May 1 Simply Love is hosting “Mother’s Day for Single Moms.” The goal of the event is to show single mothers they’re appreciated. The event will give children an opportunity to give their mother’s something special.

Simply Love Gifts children will be allowed to choose from.

Simply Love posted on Facebook, “ If you are a single mom and wouldn’t normally receive a Mother’s Day gift then this event is for you! We have a total of 100 spots for single moms and their kids to come and enjoy fresh air while “shopping” free for the perfect Mother’s Day gifts!”

The event will give children the opportunity to pick out 11 different gifts to add to a gift bag for their mom. There will also be card-decorating opportunities and a moment for kids to snap a picture with their mom.

The organizers are asking families to wear a mask and stick with their families in order to keep everyone safe.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook