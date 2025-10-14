Local leaders react to hostage release as ceasefire deal begins

LANSING, Mich — Families cried and reunited as 20 hostages held by Hamas returned to Israel on Monday, marking the first exchange under a new ceasefire deal two years after the war began.



Monday saw the start of a prisoner and hostage swap between Israel and Hamas in the first major pause in the war in months.

Local faith leaders and elected officials shared their thoughts on the hostages return to Israel.

A Rabbi in Lansing called the hostages' return 'very uplifting', and hopes the deal can be the start of a lasting peace.

The emotional scenes brought hope to local Jewish community leaders like Rabbi Hendel Weingarten of Chabad of Greater Lansing MSU, though he emphasized that work remains to bring home the 28 deceased hostages still held by Hamas.

"Very uplifting to have the hostages back," Weingarten said. "We still want all the hostages back, the bodies so they can get a proper burial and get some closure to the families."

U.S. Senator Elissa Slotkin also celebrated the hostage return in a statement Monday on social media, which can be read below.

Today is a day for celebration. After two years, the Israeli hostages are coming home and, with hope, the conflict and death can end on all sides. I remain hopeful that this agreement can continue to build small ounces of trust, that ultimately gets to a lasting peace for both the Israeli and Palestinian people. U.S. Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-Michigan)

Weingarten found encouragement in seeing people from different backgrounds unite around the cause of bringing hostages home.

"It's the unique unity that it doesn't matter if the person knew them, it doesn't matter where a person might be in the world, it's that idea that the hostages are coming home to their family," Weingarten said.

Congressman Tom Barrett was unavailable for comment Monday, but a spokesperson pointed to his post on X last week supporting the deal.

As part of the exchange, nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners were released, leading to celebrations in the West Bank.

Weingarten expressed hope that this prisoner and hostage exchange could mark the beginning of lasting peace in the region.

"Goodness and kindness will bring about peace and harmony in the people. If everybody can just be good to each other, we will see a better future," Weingarten said.

