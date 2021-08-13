Local farmers market vendors navigate summer 2021 sales trends

LANSING, Mich. — Farmers market vendors experienced a 30-50 percent increase in sales last summer, according to a Michigan State University Study.

Many Lansing-area vendors experienced this trend firsthand.

“Last year was probably record sales," Nate Kermiet, co-manager of Magnolia Farms said. "The Allen Street Market was super busy. Yeah, we felt like we couldn’t grow enough produce last year.”

Margaret Cahill Magnolia Farms Urban Garden

Vendors such as Anthony Herrmann of Snappy Veggies think the COVID-19 pandemic could have contributed to the increased sales, because people may feel more comfortable in an outdoor setting.

However, he said his sales have remained high this year as well.

“We had a good market last year and it's been even better this year," Herrmann said. "You know COVID could be part of it, but it could be that people are becoming more aware of the benefits of eating local.”

Margaret Cahill Snappy Veggies sign

But this is not the case with all vendors. Kermiet tells me his sales have decreased as people return to grocery stores.

“We’ve definitely had to bring produce home after markets now," Kermiet said. "We have other people we can sell it to or donate. We donate a lot. But it's definitely not as busy as it was.”

However, the idea that the pandemic was the sole reason for the increase in sales is not universally held. Other vendors cast some doubt as to the reason for the increase.

“Yes, actually sales were really good and I honestly just thought it was just the location," Jamie Xiong, a vendor at Khoua Veggie said. "I don't think the pandemic has a huge impact on it to be honest.”

Angela Bunker, Food Navigator at the South Lansing Farmers Market said she thinks people were "just glad to get out" during the pandemic.

Margaret Cahill Produce from Khoua Veggie

For residents looking to support their local farmer's markets, here is a list of Lansing-area markets:

Allen Farmers Market

1629 Kalamazoo St., Lansing

(517) 999-3911

Open year-round on Wednesdays.

Outdoor season May 12–September 29 from 2:30 – 7 p.m. (2100 E. Michigan Ave., Lansing)

Indoor season October–April from 3 – 6:30 p.m. (1629 E. Kalamazoo St., Lansing)

Bailey Greenhouse and Urban Farm

MSU Surplus Store and Recycling Center

468 Greenway, East Lansing

Open May 5–September 22, Wednesdays 2 – 5:30 p.m.

Bath Township Farmers Market

13751 Main St., Bath

(517) 281-7402

May–October, Thursdays: 3 – 7 p.m.

Charlotte Artisans and Farmers Market

100 W Lawrence Ave, Charlotte, MI 48813

May–October, Thursdays: 2 – 6 p.m.

DeWitt Farmers Market

North of the intersection of Main St. and Bridge St.

(517) 624-0286

June 1–October 12, Tuesdays: 4 – 7 p.m.

Dimondale Farmers Market

136 N. Bridge St., Dimondale

(517) 449-0501

June–September Thursdays: 3–7 p.m., October 3 - 6 p.m.

Eastern Ingham Farmers Market

228 Putnam St, Lansing

(616) 916-9823

Mid-May–Mid-October, Sundays: 10 a.m.– 2 p.m

East Lansing Downtown Underground Market

310 M.A.C. Ave., East Lansing

(517) 319-6823

Feb. 14, Feb. 28, March 14, March 28, April 11, April 25, May 9, Sundays: 10 a.m.– 2 p.m.

East Lansing Farmers Market

280 Valley Court, East Lansing

(517) 319-6823

June 6–October 31, Sundays: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Eaton Rapids Community Farmers Market

Hall St., Eaton Rapids

(517) 663-8118

June 15–September 29, Wednesdays: 3 – 6 p.m. Saturdays: 9 a.m.– noon.

Farmers Market at the Capitol

Michigan State Capitol, 100 N Capitol Ave, Lansing, MI 48933

September 30, 9 a.m.– 2 p.m.

The Fowler Village Market

Fowler Downtown Train Depot

June–October, Tuesdays: 4 – 7 p.m.

Friends of Walker Tavern Farmers Market

13220 M 50, Brooklyn, Michigan

517-467-7793

Open May - October, Sundays: 10 a.m.– 2 p.m.

Grand Ledge Market on the Grand

Jaycee Park, 525 E. River Street, Grand Ledge

(517) 627-2383

May 22–October 2, Saturdays: 9 a.m.– 1 p.m.

Grand River Farmers Market-Downtown Jackson

117 West Louis Glick Highway, Jackson, Michigan

517-788-4355

Open May - September, Sundays: 9 a.m.– 2 p.m.

Grass Lake Farmers Market

120 Brown Street, Grass Lake Charter Township, Michigan

734-323-9856

Open May - September, Wednesdays: 4 p.m.– 7 p.m.

The Green Market at Allegiance Health

205 N East Ave, Jackson, Michigan

517-788-7378

Open year-round, Thursdays: 9 a.m.–2 p.m.

Hillsdale County Farmers Market

29 North Howell Street, Hillsdale, Michigan

Open May - October, Saturdays: 9 a.m.– 1 p.m.

Holt Farmers Market

2150 S. Cedar St. Holt

(517) 268-0024

Open year-round, Saturdays: 9 a.m.– 2 p.m. and Mini Markets, Fridays: 2–6 p.m.

Mason Area Farmers Market

100 block of E. Maple St., Mason

(517) 676-4175

July–October, Saturdays: 9 a.m.– 1 p.m.

Meridian Township Farmers Market

1995 Central Park Dr., Okemos

(517) 712-2395

Open year-round

May–October: Saturday, 8 a.m.– 2 p.m.,

Nov, Dec & April: Saturday, 10 a.m.– 2 p.m.

Jan-Mar: Saturday, Noon – 2 p.m.

Jul-Oct : Wednesday, 3 – 7 p.m.

Open Air Market of Stockbridge

125 S. Clinton St. Stockbridge

(517) 851-7437

May 7–October, Fridays: 4–7 p.m., rain or shine

Peckham Farms Market

5408 W. Grand River Ave., Lansing

(517) 316-4050

May 3-October, Monday–Friday 10 a.m.– 6 p.m., Saturdays: 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Perry Dream Park Farmers Market

M-52 & East 2nd. St., Perry

May–October, Sundays: 9 a.m.– 3 p.m.

South Lansing Farmers Market

800 W. Barnes Ave., Lansing

(517) 374-5700

June 3–October 21, Thursdays: 3 – 7 p.m.

St. Johns Farmers Market

100 Maple Street, St. Johns

(989) 227-1717

June 12–October, Saturdays: 8 a.m. – Noon

