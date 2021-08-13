Local farmers market vendors navigate summer 2021 sales trends

LANSING, Mich. — Farmers market vendors experienced a 30-50 percent increase in sales last summer, according to a Michigan State University Study.
Many Lansing-area vendors experienced this trend firsthand.
“Last year was probably record sales," Nate Kermiet, co-manager of Magnolia Farms said. "The Allen Street Market was super busy. Yeah, we felt like we couldn’t grow enough produce last year.”
Vendors such as Anthony Herrmann of Snappy Veggies think the COVID-19 pandemic could have contributed to the increased sales, because people may feel more comfortable in an outdoor setting.
However, he said his sales have remained high this year as well.
“We had a good market last year and it's been even better this year," Herrmann said. "You know COVID could be part of it, but it could be that people are becoming more aware of the benefits of eating local.”
But this is not the case with all vendors. Kermiet tells me his sales have decreased as people return to grocery stores.
“We’ve definitely had to bring produce home after markets now," Kermiet said. "We have other people we can sell it to or donate. We donate a lot. But it's definitely not as busy as it was.”
However, the idea that the pandemic was the sole reason for the increase in sales is not universally held. Other vendors cast some doubt as to the reason for the increase.
“Yes, actually sales were really good and I honestly just thought it was just the location," Jamie Xiong, a vendor at Khoua Veggie said. "I don't think the pandemic has a huge impact on it to be honest.”
Angela Bunker, Food Navigator at the South Lansing Farmers Market said she thinks people were "just glad to get out" during the pandemic.
For residents looking to support their local farmer's markets, here is a list of Lansing-area markets:
Allen Farmers Market
1629 Kalamazoo St., Lansing
(517) 999-3911
Open year-round on Wednesdays.
Outdoor season May 12–September 29 from 2:30 – 7 p.m. (2100 E. Michigan Ave., Lansing)
Indoor season October–April from 3 – 6:30 p.m. (1629 E. Kalamazoo St., Lansing)
Bailey Greenhouse and Urban Farm
MSU Surplus Store and Recycling Center
468 Greenway, East Lansing
Open May 5–September 22, Wednesdays 2 – 5:30 p.m.
Bath Township Farmers Market
13751 Main St., Bath
(517) 281-7402
May–October, Thursdays: 3 – 7 p.m.
Charlotte Artisans and Farmers Market
100 W Lawrence Ave, Charlotte, MI 48813
May–October, Thursdays: 2 – 6 p.m.
DeWitt Farmers Market
North of the intersection of Main St. and Bridge St.
(517) 624-0286
June 1–October 12, Tuesdays: 4 – 7 p.m.
Dimondale Farmers Market
136 N. Bridge St., Dimondale
(517) 449-0501
June–September Thursdays: 3–7 p.m., October 3 - 6 p.m.
Eastern Ingham Farmers Market
228 Putnam St, Lansing
(616) 916-9823
Mid-May–Mid-October, Sundays: 10 a.m.– 2 p.m
East Lansing Downtown Underground Market
310 M.A.C. Ave., East Lansing
(517) 319-6823
Feb. 14, Feb. 28, March 14, March 28, April 11, April 25, May 9, Sundays: 10 a.m.– 2 p.m.
East Lansing Farmers Market
280 Valley Court, East Lansing
(517) 319-6823
June 6–October 31, Sundays: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
Eaton Rapids Community Farmers Market
Hall St., Eaton Rapids
(517) 663-8118
June 15–September 29, Wednesdays: 3 – 6 p.m. Saturdays: 9 a.m.– noon.
Farmers Market at the Capitol
Michigan State Capitol, 100 N Capitol Ave, Lansing, MI 48933
September 30, 9 a.m.– 2 p.m.
The Fowler Village Market
Fowler Downtown Train Depot
June–October, Tuesdays: 4 – 7 p.m.
Friends of Walker Tavern Farmers Market
13220 M 50, Brooklyn, Michigan
517-467-7793
Open May - October, Sundays: 10 a.m.– 2 p.m.
Grand Ledge Market on the Grand
Jaycee Park, 525 E. River Street, Grand Ledge
(517) 627-2383
May 22–October 2, Saturdays: 9 a.m.– 1 p.m.
Grand River Farmers Market-Downtown Jackson
117 West Louis Glick Highway, Jackson, Michigan
517-788-4355
Open May - September, Sundays: 9 a.m.– 2 p.m.
Grass Lake Farmers Market
120 Brown Street, Grass Lake Charter Township, Michigan
734-323-9856
Open May - September, Wednesdays: 4 p.m.– 7 p.m.
The Green Market at Allegiance Health
205 N East Ave, Jackson, Michigan
517-788-7378
Open year-round, Thursdays: 9 a.m.–2 p.m.
Hillsdale County Farmers Market
29 North Howell Street, Hillsdale, Michigan
Open May - October, Saturdays: 9 a.m.– 1 p.m.
Holt Farmers Market
2150 S. Cedar St. Holt
(517) 268-0024
Open year-round, Saturdays: 9 a.m.– 2 p.m. and Mini Markets, Fridays: 2–6 p.m.
Mason Area Farmers Market
100 block of E. Maple St., Mason
(517) 676-4175
July–October, Saturdays: 9 a.m.– 1 p.m.
Meridian Township Farmers Market
1995 Central Park Dr., Okemos
(517) 712-2395
Open year-round
May–October: Saturday, 8 a.m.– 2 p.m.,
Nov, Dec & April: Saturday, 10 a.m.– 2 p.m.
Jan-Mar: Saturday, Noon – 2 p.m.
Jul-Oct : Wednesday, 3 – 7 p.m.
Open Air Market of Stockbridge
125 S. Clinton St. Stockbridge
(517) 851-7437
May 7–October, Fridays: 4–7 p.m., rain or shine
Peckham Farms Market
5408 W. Grand River Ave., Lansing
(517) 316-4050
May 3-October, Monday–Friday 10 a.m.– 6 p.m., Saturdays: 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.
Perry Dream Park Farmers Market
M-52 & East 2nd. St., Perry
May–October, Sundays: 9 a.m.– 3 p.m.
South Lansing Farmers Market
800 W. Barnes Ave., Lansing
(517) 374-5700
June 3–October 21, Thursdays: 3 – 7 p.m.
St. Johns Farmers Market
100 Maple Street, St. Johns
(989) 227-1717
June 12–October, Saturdays: 8 a.m. – Noon
Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.