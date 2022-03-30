Local agency offers survey in hopes of providing insight into affordable housing

LANSING, Mich. — A local agency is rolling out a survey aimed at getting feedback on the current state of affordable housing in mid-Michigan.

The Tri-County Regional Planning Commission is offering the survey for anyone who’d like to weigh in on this issue.

Organizers say the results will help them identify trends and barriers with the goal of helping people from many different sectors.

"The intent of this study is to help individuals make more informed decisions which really sounds like jargon but at the end of the day, its not. Whether you’re a nonprofit organization that’s providing really important community services to people for housing,” said Nicole Baumer.

The Tri-County Regional Planning Commission wants to identify things like housing barriers across the greater Lansing area, as well as what types of homes people are living in in given areas. They hope the data will help community leaders make more informed decisions on housing investments and community needs.

The results of the questionnaire will be added to a larger project.

“There will be an actual report telling people what we heard. It's going to be visually appealing. It's going to be helpful to everyone because we know that elected officials all the way down to the general public all the way up to real estate professionals need a story to understand what housing looks like in our region,” said Baumer.

The survey is available now through April 15.

Baumer is hoping at least 200 people will participate. She says the full report, which includes the results of the survey, will be published this summer.

