LIVE UPDATES: Lansing Lugnuts celebrate Opening Day of historic 30th season

10PM UPDATE: Baseball is back at Jackson Field as the Lansing Lugnuts celebrate their 30th season on opening day despite non-baseball like weather.

"The weather is not so good but baseball is good," said Pedro Jaramillo. "If the people like baseball, they're here."

Jaramillo, of Lansing, has been attending games since 1996, the year the Lugnuts debuted in the capital city.

Jaramillo has a tradition of coming to games and giving Latin players a place to call home. He has racked up a long list of players over the years.

"The ones living with me were Carlos Beltran... Alejandro Kirk,"Jaramillo said.

Jaramillo also has a picture with last year's American League Championship Series MVP Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Lansing resident and Lugnuts fan Jose Sotelo has been Jaramillo's helper for a long time.

"He's not a driver so he's always calling me and so I help him get the players to and from where they gotta go," Sotelo said.

Jenny and Louis Vanoeffelen drove from Grand Ledge to see a friend throw the ceremonial first pitch on their first opening day.

"Probably for the last seven years. We come a few times a summer," Jenny Vanoeffelen said.

"Its just been a great family experience to be able to bring the family out and enjoy time together," Jenny Vanoeffelen said.

WATCH: LANSING LUGNUTS CELEBRATE OPENING DAY OF HISTORIC 30TH SEASON

Lansing Lugnuts celebrate Opening Day of historic 30th season

1PM UPDATE: It may not feel like it with this weather, but baseball season has arrived in Lansing. For 30 years, the Lugnuts have brought baseball fans and neighbors to the downtown area.

“It’s nice to see some new faces around town when the Lugnuts start back up because it brings a lot of new people,” Nuthouse Sports Grill general manager Sarah Mahoney said.

Neighborhood reporter Sarah Poulos stopped by Nuthouse Sports Grill, to talk with Mahoney about how the Lugnuts connect the community. Here's what she heard:

Lansing Lugnuts opening day brings community and business together

12PM UPDATE: The Lansing Lugnuts are set to host their season opener Thursday night, but weather concerns could make things difficult. Here's how the decision is made of when (and why) to postpone a game:

Here's how the Lansing Lugnuts manage weather concerns

11AM UPDATE: Weather looks like it could play into the Lugnuts home opener. Meteorologist Jake DeRees noted:

The timing for storms does line up with the Lansing Lugnuts home opener later this evening at Jackson Field with first pitch scheduled at 6:05 PM. There is a chance that the game could start off dry with breezy conditions with the thunderstorm threat increasing as the game continues. If heading out to the ballpark, bring an umbrella and have a plan for if you get caught up in severe storms.

See Jake's complete forecast here.

ORIGINAL STORY: Baseball is officially back in Lansing!

The Lugnuts are scheduled to open the season Thursday at 6:05 p.m. against the Dayton Dragons.

This season marks a major milestone for the organization as it celebrates its 30th anniversary.

Behind the scenes, preparations have been underway to make this season stand out. Players and staff highlight new fan experiences, including food options, giveaways, and ballpark improvements.

“It’s going to be a great year to go nuts with the Lugnuts downtown,” Jesse Goldberg Strassler said.

Team leaders say each season brings a new opportunity to build on the past.

“Over the next 30 years, that’s going to continually be the question—what can we do better in every single aspect of the ballpark,” Goldberg Strassler said.

WATCH: Lugnuts Gear Up For Historic 30th Season

Baseball is back: Lansing Lugnuts gear up for a historic 30th season

Throughout the day, this page will be updated with live coverage from the ballpark, including:

Weather updates: There is a chance for showers and storms on Thursday. We'll let you know what to wear to the ballpark!

There is a chance for showers and storms on Thursday. We'll let you know what to wear to the ballpark! Community ties: The team's deep connection to the city of Lansing over the last three decades.

The team's deep connection to the city of Lansing over the last three decades. Fan central: A summary of Opening Day festivities and reactions from the stands.



This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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