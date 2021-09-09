LGBT dance club Spiral shut its doors in 2020. It will reopen with a new name next month.

LANSING, Mich. — Spiral nightclub operated for 20 years in Old Town.

Many people in the community describe the LGBT club as a safe place and home. When it had to close down due to COVID-19 restrictions, it left a gaping hole in the hearts of many folks who relied on coming there.

“It has become a home to so many people. I know that I worked here for about 15 years. My entire adult life. When it closed it was like I lost something,” said Rodger Geissman.

But Spiral is coming back, soon. Geissman was hired by the new owner, Adam Brewer, to oversee a myriad of things with daily operations.

Geissman says the club played an integral role in his life and he’s looking forward to the impact it will have on others.

“A lot of us grew up here. For a lot of us this was the first place we were able to be ourselves. So when it closed we really lost something in our lives. So now that it's reopening its giving that new home to the up and coming generations. All these people get to come back and see it in a new form and a new light,” said Geissman.

The news that has many folks excited, including neighboring businesses.

Samantha Barlett works in a local dress shop, close to Spiral.

“The reopening I think, is really important to me and to other shop owners. Just to the community in general. It just kind of speaks to the inclusivity and the way of the future of what Old Town is looking for. And all the different people we’re trying to embrace,” said Bartlett.

Geissman says most of the details of the new club are being kept under wraps for now but he will share that Lansing’s art scene will be reflected throughout the building.

The amount of the sale is not listed in public records

Right now, Brewer is waiting on the liquor license to be transferred to him so he can get things rolling, Geissman said.

The club is expected to get a new name and should open its doors by mid-October.

