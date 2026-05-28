LFD battles 3 fires in 5 hours, urges residents on safety

LANSING, Mich — Lansing fire crews fought three fires in the span of five hours early Thursday morning, including one on Parkview Avenue that left a home heavily damaged.

Debris, boarded-up doors and smoke residue mark the Parkview Avenue home following the early morning fire.

"Totally done, gone, they'll have to rehab the whole thing," said neighbor Patrick Duke.

Duke lives next door to the Parkview Avenue home and said someone was inside during the fire.

"I was concerned it was going to spread over to my place," Duke said.

Duke said the resident had lived in the home for some time.

"There was a gentleman who lived there longer than I have lived here, and I have been here for about 10 years so," Duke said.

Authorities said no injuries were reported at the Parkview Avenue fire. Frank Russo with the Lansing fire department said he was on scene at two of the three fires, and that no injuries were reported in those either.

"They started at midnight and not ended to about 5 am," Russo said.

Russo is now encouraging residents to keep safety measures top of mind.

"First and foremost, make sure you have working smoke detectors," Russo said.

Russo said fires sometimes peak in warmer weather and offered a tip for residents who plan to grill outdoors.

"People love to barbeque and I love barbeque myself, but you need to be careful when using those grills and make sure they are 25 feet from your house, so there is no chance of them lighting fire on your home," Russo said.

Duke said he plans to follow those tips and encourage his neighbors to do the same.

"It's all about safety," Duke said.

The Lansing fire department offers free smoke detectors and will install them at no cost. Residents interested in the program can call 311.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

