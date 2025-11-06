"Let’s feed Lansing”: Mayor Schor announces the city will allocate $10,000 for emergency food relief

LANSING, Mich — More Lansing families will have food on their tables this week thanks to new emergency funding from the city. Mayor Andy Schor announced that $10,000 from Lansing’s emergency fund will go toward providing meals for residents in need.

The city’s first food distribution event took place Wednesday evening at Tabernacle of David Church on West Holmes Road, where hundreds of cars lined up in the parking lot — trunks open and ready to receive groceries.

Volunteers worked swiftly as the sun went down, calling out “Showtime!” as they began distributing boxes of food.

One Lansing resident, said she was grateful for the help during a time of uncertainty.

“Look at the big smiles on everybody’s face. Let’s feed Lansing and keep going. Everybody get out here and get this food!”

Earlier this week, Mayor Schor emphasized the importance of the emergency food funding. In a statement, he said:

“So many Lansing families rely on supplemental food assistance through the SNAP program. I am ordering the release of this funding to boost the amount of food that will be distributed and help get meals into the homes of 200 additional families in our city.”

Schor added that the city has seen an overwhelming need at local pantries, with some running out of food within an hour of opening.

“We were expecting this,” Schor said. “Last week at the food pantry, in just an hour we gave out all the food.”

As questions about the future of federal SNAP benefits continue, local leaders and volunteers are stepping up to ensure Lansing families don’t go hungry.

“Alright, Tabernacle of David, y’all are doing good!” one neighbor cheered as she loaded groceries into her car.

The next distribution will be on Saturday, November 15, 2025 at 09:00 AM at South Church of the Nazarene, which is located at 401 W. Holmes Rd. Lansing, MI 48910

