LEGO themed STEM family fundraising event coming to Lansing this weekend

Posted at 12:25 PM, May 21, 2021
LANSING, Mich. — Impression 5 Science Center in Lansing is hosting a LEGO©Palooza family fundraising event to celebrate STEM education. The event will take place Saturday, May 22, and Sunday, May 23 from 9 a.m to 4 p.m. on both days.

The Science Center will offer over 20 hands-on LEGO© themed activities including STEM programming, a free-build area, balloon cars, and a zip line challenge.

Michigan State University Federal Credit Union and the Desk Drawer Fund sponsored this event.

Pricing for the event can be found below:

Members:

$5 for adults
$10 for children age 2 and up
FREE for toddlers age 1 or younger

Non-members:

$5 for adults
$12 for children age 2 and up
FREE for toddlers age 1 or younger

Pre-registration is not required but will secure your spot and allow faster admission. More information can be found here.

1:21 PM, Mar 03, 2021

11:14 AM, Jan 14, 2021

