Lefty's Cheesesteaks opens new location in downtown Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — Lefty's Cheesesteaks has a new home in downtown Lansing. It's one of more than 40 locations across the country.

"This is our second week we've been open and it's been amazing. Lansing is taking care of us," said Hassan Chararah, director of operations for Lefty's Cheesesteaks.

Lefty's features cheesesteaks, of course, but also hoagies, wings and burgers.

Chararah says he's excited to see more of the Lansing community.

"Just come on down to Lefty's and remember, if you don't eat Left you're not eating right," Chararah said.

Lefty's is located at 3201 E. Grand River Ave., north of Frandor Shopping Center.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook