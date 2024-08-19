LEAP Launches 'Influence Lansing', a program aimed at helping social media influencers

Lansing Economic Area Partnership has launched "Influence Lansing", a 16 week program that focuses on helping social media influencers in our neighborhoods.

Right now, we're told 8 social media content creators are taking part in the program.

Watch video above to see how one social media influencer in Lansing in Lansing feels about.

People cant get enough of Terrell Wade's social media videos.

“So my content revolves around making fun of the work place,” Wade said.

Wade found a passion for social media back when he was attending Michigan state university in 2013, a time he says, when being an influencer wasn't all that accepted. More than 10 years later, a lot has changed.

“We have great talent in Lansing and we want to make sure that we are highlighting people to make their ideas actual realities,” said Tony Willis with the Lansing Economic Area Partnership.

LEAP organization recently launched a 16 week program for social media influencers, called "Influence Lansing”.

“Over those 16 weeks, Individuals focus on everything from business basics, how to start a business, how to form revenue, how to get your content monetized and how to and how to make content that’s effective for your targeted audience.” Willis said.

LEAP is in its first cohort of the program with 8 individuals.

