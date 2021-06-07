LEAP gets nearly $1 million to support medical technology sector in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — Officials with the Lansing Economic Area Partnership say they’re more than optimistic about growing the region's medical technology sector after receiving money from the U.S. Economic Development Administration and the state.

“Out of the $1.1 million, $835,000 is coming from a federal grant, another $150,000 is directly from LEAP and the final $107,000 is coming from state,” said Keith Lambert, LEAP's vice president of business attraction.

The money will build and advance the Lansing region’s medical technology industry, working to bolster and connect start-ups and global companies working in pharmaceuticals, medical device manufacturing, biotechnology, and more.

“Just in those areas alone, we’ve seen tremendous job growth,” Lambert said. “To the tune of about doubling employment over the last 10 years. There’s about 1,300 people in the Lansing area that work in one of those sectors.”

With the grant, LEAP hopes to create at least 560 jobs and bring in $425 million in private investment.

“We’re just thankful for the [U.S. Economic Development Administration], our friends at the Department of Commerce and as well as our friends at the Michigan Economic Development Corporation,” Lambert said.