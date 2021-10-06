League of Enchantment dresses up to bring joy to kids struggling with serious illnesses

LANSING, Mich. — A group of people here in Michigan is pairing their passion for cosplay with community service and brightening the days of people fighting serious diseases.

This awesome group is the recipient of our October 3-Degree Guarantee.

The League of Enchantment is an organization of men and women from all over the state who dress up as superheroes and princesses with a purpose: to make people smile.

The 80-plus members of the League visit nine hospitals across the state and also work with organizations like the Make a Wish Foundation.

Shamus Smith, president of League of Enchantment, says the visits impact everyone there, not just the patients.

“I was stopped by one of the staff downstairs in the lobby who delivers supplies to the rooms. He said that when he goes into the rooms to make deliveries he hears the kids and the staff talking about it and it helps him. If the kids are positive, mom and dad are positive, the nurses are positive it just goes through the whole place," he said.

The League surprised Siren Price and her dad, John.

John Price said he appreciates the work the group does.

“I have two epileptic daughters and a son who has ocular albanism. I really enjoy the fact that they are out here lifting kids’ spirits,” he said.

When the pandemic hit, the group shipped care packages to patients instead of doing in-person visits. They’d also dress up and stand outside so the kids could see their favorite characters outside the window.

Since restrictions have lifted a bit, they are back to visiting Sparow hospital twice a month with the hope of returning to the other hospitals they work with in January.

League member Ryan McConnell says spending a few minutes with the folks they visit goes a long way.

“You know it's that five minutes where they can smile and forget about where they are for a minute and forget about their illness or their condition that's what I do just being able to have that reaction," McConnell said.

If you’d like to learn more of the League of Enchantment and the work they do, click here.

