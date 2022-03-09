LCC hopeful new GM battery plant will provide more jobs for graduates

LANSING, Mich. — With a new General Motors battery plant coming to the Lansing area and creating over 1,500 jobs, Lansing Community College officials say they’re making sure their students are ready to apply for positions.

“Start here and stop here, because I can guarantee you’ll find what you need here,” said Dean of Technical Careers Division Cathy Wilham.

The new battery plant will be less than 15 miles away from LCC. Wilham says the college is focusing on better preparing students for the jobs it will bring with it.

“We have programs in our divisions that are already getting people ready for those high tech careers,” she said. “For example, we have advance manufacturing programs here, we have robotics with automatics but we’re also adding our electronic manufacturing programs, which also tie into those types of opportunities for our students as well.”

LCC will also make sure students are knowledgeable on cybersecurity, something that Wilham said is often overlooked in the industry.

“There’s a cybersecurity aspect involved in all of these high tech manufacturing components,” she said. “So when you got robots and computers that are talking to you in the cloud, you want to make sure you’re maintaining the safety of all of that information that may be confidential.”

Wilham is hoping it will be simple for LCC graduates to get work at GM because of the relationship that LCC has worked hard to build over the years.

Wilham says GM is aware of the students they have available. "We have them come into our building. We end up hiring some for faculty and adjunct professors. So the relationship is there.”

