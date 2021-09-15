Lansing's smallest park gets big upgrades

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing’s smallest park got some big upgrades thanks to a city renovation project.

The city dedicated almost $100,000 to revamping the popular meeting place on the corner of Caesar Chavez Avenue and Turner Street in Old Town.

“We look at parks all over the city and certainly there are some that need playground equipment and some that need a whole variety of things but the Turner Mini-park has a tremendous amount of traffic. A lot of folks walk through as they walk through Old Town and it had some trip hazards,” said Lansing Mayor, Andy Schor.

Sarah Arredondo, owner of the nearby KATALYST Gallery, says she has always loved the park but it had some features that made it unsafe.

“Before, there were bricks here. The bricks were beautiful and very nice but they were a trip hazard. They had been here for a while. But the upgrades they’ve made make it more walkable,” Arredondo said.

The city has repaved the park with the look of bricks but the surface is level so that people can walk, bike and use their wheelchairs easily.

New picnic tables have also been added for folks looking for a respite or a place to sit and eat.

Arredondo says she’s hoping the improvements will mean increased business for her store.

“I’m thankful to the city for the upgrade In the area. I just feel like with the beautification, it makes things more safe,” she said.

Schor says Old Town is one of the city’s most successful business districts and he’s happy to add to its curb appeal.

“The look of it. How beautiful it looks with the pavers. The fact that I haven’t tripped over it. Because I know I have tripped. Its safe, its beautiful and reflects the vibrancy of Old Town,” he said.

The upgrades to Turner Mini Park come from the city’s parks and recreation millage which has been on the books for about three decades.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook