Lansing’s Salvation Army helps thousands of families with Toys for Tots event

LANSING, Mich. — Stocking shelves and spreading holiday cheer are two important jobs at the Salvation Army's Toys for Tots event for volunteer Sage Gonzales.

“I’m actually a psychology major and just going through the program at MSU. I just kinda discovered that I want to be geared towards the individual aspect and micro level of helping others,” Gonzales said.

This year marked the 75th edition of Toys for Tots, a national event that distributes toys to less fortunate children across the country and right here at home.

“This is pretty amazing, 2,500 families every year from this room in one week, and that translates to about 9,500 -10,000 individuals,” said Sir Jim Irvine with the Salvation Army in Lansing.

Between board games, dolls and basketballs, this years Toys for Tots had it all, and it wouldn’t have been possible without help from the community.

“We have such a sharing community that they want to make certain family in need have the ability for their children to have a nice Christmas,” said Irvine.

And as for volunteers like Gonzales, there’s no better feeling than seeing a smile on someone’s face after getting a toy for their kid.

"Just seeing them very happy gives me joy,” he said.

