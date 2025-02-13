Lansing’s plan for plowing 440 miles of road during storm

Wednesday's snow storm is expected to bring 4 to 8 inches of snow to Lansing.

With the heavy snow fall, City of Lansing officials say they have a plowing plan in place.

The City of Lansing is hoping to plow streets as fast as possible after Wednesday’s snow storm.

“We will be plowing our main roads as we always do, then we will get into the neighborhoods, we are expecting a full city plow,” said Lansing mayor Andy Schor.

Officials said plowing for main roads are expected to start Wednesday and Thursday for residential streets. Plowing on residential streets will begin on the south side and make its way to the north side.

Public Service Director Kilpatrick advises neighbors to be patient with his team, especially given the large amount of roads they have to plow.

“We have about 440 miles to plow,” he said.

This hefty work load will come along with at least 16 plow trucks hitting the roads, with some plow drivers working at least 18 hours.

When it comes to parking?

“Don’t park on the street until we have come through and plowed your area,” Kilpatrick said.

