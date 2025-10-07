Lansing’s Ovation Center promises big impact despite delays

LANSING, Mich — After years of anticipation and a few unexpected setbacks, Lansing’s highly anticipated Ovation Center is still in the works — but with a revised timeline. While neighbors have grown increasingly curious about the delays, officials say the wait will be worth it.

Ovation Center in downtown Lansing has faced construction delays due to construction changes and rising material costs from tariffs, pushing the expected opening to early 2027.

The project will feature a live music venue, community space and studios and is expected to bring in around $12 million in annual economic impact to the city.

Local businesses, like Midtown Brewing Company, are excited about the potential for increased foot traffic and year-round visitors once the center opens.

Project leaders say they're prioritizing guest experience over design, aiming to deliver a high-quality venue despite setbacks.

The $28 million project has faced challenges, including construction bids that exceeded the budget due to the possibility of rising material costs due to tariffs. But according to Dominic Cochran, Ovation’s founding director, the project is still very much alive — and moving forward.

“Anyone getting antsy, I’m right there with you,” Cochran said. “We’ve been working on this project for a long time, but we have one chance to get it right.”

Just a block down from the Ovation site, Midtown Brewing Company is already looking ahead to the center’s opening. Manager Heath Sartorius says the restaurant is approaching its busiest time of year, but hopes the Ovation will help bring consistent foot traffic year-round.

“Sometimes in the summer or around January things are more dead,” Sartorius explained. “But now we're getting to the time where lots of people are coming in.”

The Ovation Center is set to include a live music venue and host a variety of community events, which local businesses believe will be a big draw for the area.

“I love it — any venues that are good for space and media centers like that are really helpful,” Sartorius said. “It’s something I love to see around Lansing, so anything that gets people out here is great.”

Cochran says construction delays have primarily stemmed from the unpredictable cost of materials and the need to stay within budget.

“They don’t want to say we can do it for this much, and then three weeks later new tariffs get instituted, and suddenly they can’t,” he said.

While the original architectural renderings have been updated to reflect cost-effective changes, Cochran emphasizes that the focus has always been on delivering the best possible experience for guests.

“When we looked at the decision of, ‘Do we want to do this fancy exterior, or do we save that money and make sure the person coming to a show has the best experience possible?’ — we always have to choose that path,” he said.

Construction crews are now preparing to move forward, and if all goes as planned, the Ovation Center is expected to open in early 2027. Once completed, the venue is projected to generate around $12 million annually in economic impact for the city.

For now, Lansing residents will have to remain patient — but the wait, officials say, will be worth it.

