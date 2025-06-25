Lansing's Old Town receives grant to enhance visitor appeal

LANSING, Mich — Lansing's Old Town is among nine cities receiving funding as part of Michigan's "Make It Michigan" strategy, according to the Office of Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

The program provides grants of up to $15,000 to Michigan Main Street Communities to fund enhancements designed to attract more visitors.

Old Town will use the funds to string lights over the sidewalk of the 1200 block of Turner Street, creating a more appealing destination for festivals and increasing foot traffic in the area.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

