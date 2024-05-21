Lansing’s Office of Neighborhood Safety, aimed at combat gun violence

Lansing City Council passed Mayor Andy Schor's budget for 2025. In it, is $175,000 to go toward the Office of Neighborhood Safety.

The office will house one employee that will work with law enforcement and organizations to help combat gun violence.

Revisiting a Holmes parking lot on the Southside of Lansing will always bring back heartbreaking memories for Miranda Hinton.

“Not only was my son shot here, my step son and years after that my cousin’s son was shot here,” Hinton said.

With Gun violence striking Hinton’s family 3 different times, she knows its an issue that needs to be addressed.

Looking at recent numbers, Lansing police say 5 people have died so far this year in the city after being shot.

“Things are just pretty much the same,” Hinton said.

But now city officials - are hoping to bring change. On Monday, City council approved Mayor Andy Schor's $271 million budget for fiscal year 2025. In it is $175,000 to create the Office of Neighborhood Safety.

“That office will be partnering with non profit organizations, law enforcement and other offices to really be that resource to help mitigate gun violence in our community,” said councilman Peter Spadafore.

Right now, the city, will focus on hiring one person in the office, and we're told in the future, things can expand. Advocate Michael Lynn Junior said the office of neighborhood safety will help him better serve his community.

“Just excited and I am doing a lot of work in the community to build my Lansing 360 out,” Lynn said. “Now they're putting this out there, its going to be great to have a liaison on the city level out there to help me.”

As for people like Hinton, she hopes the person who will be hired to start the office of neighborhood safety, wont be afraid to get to know those most important, the residents of Lansing.

“Hit the pavement with us.get involved,” Hinton said. “Don’t just say you're going to address the problem but be out here with us to combat it. Actions speak louder than words.”

