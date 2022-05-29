Lansing's Guerilla Gardeners beautify the city

LANSING, Mich. — A group of local gardeners is taking beautification into their own hands. Their goal is to beautify Lansing, one plant at a time.

“The Guerrilla Gardeners are actually just a group of folks who get together and garden. We see spaces that need some help that have been neglected and just tackle it," said Jamie Schriner, a member of the group.

Schriner has been gardening for years and gardening in Lansing’s Old Town since 2014. The Guerrilla Gardeners only got up and running in 2021.

“We're just now trying to get folks motivated and especially now that gardening season is just getting going it's a great time to get involved,” Schriner said.

There are no membership dues associated with the group. Members pool resources and share plants. Some plants are donated through the city.

“The city of Lansing has a program called Neighborhoods in Bloom. And so they give us all kinds of annuals and perennials, too," she said.

Schriner said many of the little pocket gardens you see around town are maintained by neighbors, not the city.

“Even if you see like a roadside boulevard and it has that that median in the center with stuff planted, usually it's a neighbor who's planted and maintained it," Schriner said.

If you’re interested in joining the group, Schriner says the Guerrilla Gardeners would be happy to welcome you. Just reach out through their Facebook page.

