Lansing's Green Dot Stables to close July 10 for the summer

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing's Green Dot Stables will be closing on July 10 for the summer.

Owners Jacques and Christine Driscoll made the difficult decision to shut down the restaurant following Sunday night's service.

The restaurant has struggled with limited staffing resources and was put up for sale last month.

The owners said they're hoping to either reopen in the fall or lease or sell the restaurant to a new owner. They said they're focusing their limited resources on their other Green Dot Stables location in downtown Detroit on west Lafayette Boulevard.

Green Dot Stables is located at 410 south Clippert St. The restaurant is open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. but will be open until 10 p.m. on Sunday night.

