Lansing's former West Junior High could become senior apartments

LANSING, Mich. — The downtown building that once housed Lansing's West Junior High could become a low-income senior apartment complex.

General Capital Group, a Wisconsin real-estate development company, is hoping to purchase the building from the Lansing School District and turn it in to 85 senior apartments.

District officials say they’re hoping the sale moves forward, especially since the location adjacent to the district's Administration Building has been vacant for 13 years.

“We would like to see it actually being used,” said Kathie White, director of facilities with the Lansing School District, “It’s central downtown and I think it’s great for what they’re looking to do with it.”

With negotiations ongoing, district officials declined to say how much they hope to sell the building for. General Capital Group could not immediately respond to a message left seeking comment Thursday.

The three-story, 140,000-square-foot structure at 500 Lenawee St. was built in 1921 as a junior high and later served as the district's Education Center.

"They would be purchasing it from the Lansing School District and rehabbing it and turning it into roughly 85 senior apartments,"

The Lansing City Council held a public hearing regarding a payment in lieu of taxes plan for the apartment complex on Monday and hopes to make a final decision in September.

“Right now, the property is owned by the Lansing School District, so we’re getting no money back in taxes,” said Councilwoman Patricia Spitzley. “So once it’s purchased by the developers, we’ll be getting an additional $24,000 a year in taxes.”

The new senior facility is expected to be managed by the same organization that works with the Lansing Housing Commission.

“We most definitely hope this happens,” White said. “We do have a purchasing agreement in place that is signed, so we are moving forward. Hopefully, a closing date comes close to next year.”

