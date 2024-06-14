Lansing’s Financial Standing ‘we’re not going broke’

LANSING, Mich. — Loretta Stanaway has become very knowledgeable on all things Lansing Government, especially the money.

“Anything that affects my pocket book, like my taxes, I have an interest in,” Stanaway said.

Like with the city's budget Stanaway paid close attention to Monday's Committee of the whole meeting, where Lansing's financial status was discussed.

“The legal debt limitation in Lansing is $306 million,” said Interim Internal Auditor James DeLine.

DeLine said the city has spent 229 million of that limit. We’re told most of that debt comes from the $175 million bond for a new public safety facility voters approved in 2023, which comes with an interest rate of 4 to 5 percent.

“This bond also carries a high interest rate or the highest interest rate you'll see on any of the outstanding bonds,” DeLine said.

But despite spending up most of the debt limitation, some city leaders are taking a different view.

“The question always is , is the city going broke?” Said Councilman Ryan Kost. “The internal auditor said that as well and he agreed, we’re financially were okay.”

Kost said the city has done a good job making sure they're bringing in the same amount of money they're putting out.

For example, in 2023, Lansing raised its property taxes by 5%. With the tax hike, the city was able to wreck up more the $90 million in revenue the past two year.

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor provided the following statement on the city’s financial standing:

“The long-term financial health and stability of the City is always top of mind as we need strong financial health to provide services to our residents, workers, and visitors. My administration has taken many steps to ensure the financial health of our City in the last few years, including stabilizing the reserves on hand while reducing unfunded liabilities. I am thrilled that the steps taken were reviewed by the internal auditor and shown to be successful. We will continue to have fiscal responsibility as we grow Lansing and ensure that everyone can receive the services needed, wanted, and expected.”

- Mayor Andy Schor